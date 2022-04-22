Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ENZ opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 66.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

