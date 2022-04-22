Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
ENZ opened at $2.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 0.78. Enzo Biochem has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.
About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.