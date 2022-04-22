Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Insider Sells $785,096.48 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,533.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Nick Lane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00.

Shares of EQH opened at $31.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $773,363,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after buying an additional 1,859,553 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $1,796,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after buying an additional 1,352,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

