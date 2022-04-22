ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GWH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE:GWH opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 18.02, a quick ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESS Tech will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli purchased 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

