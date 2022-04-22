Essential Energy Services (OTCMKTS:EEYUF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Essential Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEYUF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.44. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 106,732 shares.
Separately, Raymond James cut Essential Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.
Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.
