Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1,190.5% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $49.22 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

Several research firms have commented on WTRG. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.