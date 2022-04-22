Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Piper Sandler

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.14.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $271.95 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $248.42 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.35.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total transaction of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 75.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 32,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

