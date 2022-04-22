Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -0.67. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

