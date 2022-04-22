Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.80 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

