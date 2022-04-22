Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Lowered to $85.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $79.47. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $407,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

