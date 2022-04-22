Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.85.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $183.39 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of -82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.73.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at $51,974,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.81, for a total transaction of $488,197.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,175 shares of company stock valued at $25,666,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L & S Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,942 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 296.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 215,017 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after acquiring an additional 160,815 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 179,502 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.