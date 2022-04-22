Falconswap Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a market cap of $1.30 million and $59,075.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00034679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00104627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falconswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

