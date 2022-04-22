Financial Survey: Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) vs. Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Marpai and Caladrius Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A -27.12% -25.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marpai and Caladrius Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A Caladrius Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 823.08%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than Marpai.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marpai and Caladrius Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million 2.21 -$15.98 million N/A N/A Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$27.47 million ($0.52) -1.25

Marpai has higher revenue and earnings than Caladrius Biosciences.

Summary

Marpai beats Caladrius Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marpai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market. It also offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

