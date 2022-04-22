First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.55

Shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.55 and traded as high as $28.74. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 476,276 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 496,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 54,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 103,605 shares in the last quarter.

