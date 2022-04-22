Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

SVVC opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

