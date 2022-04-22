FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.17

Shares of FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.17 and traded as low as $10.60. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 1,115 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07.

FitLife Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTLF)

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

