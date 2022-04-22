FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.17

Shares of FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.17 and traded as low as $10.60. FitLife Brands shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 1,115 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07.
FitLife Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTLF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FitLife Brands (FTLF)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.