Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.20. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 28,999 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $69.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.60% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

