Flixxo 1-Day Volume Reaches $94.00 (FLIXX)

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last week, Flixxo has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Flixxo has a market cap of $684,022.42 and approximately $94.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Flixxo

Flixxo is a coin. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

