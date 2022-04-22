Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Stock Position Reduced by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,581 shares during the period. Foghorn Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.4% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $949,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FHTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 50,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,861. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $524.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.35.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 99.53% and a negative net margin of 7,681.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

