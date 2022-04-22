Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $101.63

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.63, but opened at $98.10. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $98.10, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average is $110.12.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $658.74 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7908 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.8% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

