Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $101.63

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $101.63, but opened at $98.10. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $98.10, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day moving average is $110.12.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $658.74 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORTY. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 2.8% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $310,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.
About Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.
