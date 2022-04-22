Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Brokerages expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) to report $3.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. FOX reported sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.85 billion to $13.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $15.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 42.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FOX by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 212,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $38.21. 2,215,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. FOX has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.