Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$48.00 target price on the stock.

TSE:GLXY opened at C$16.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of C$13.26 and a 12 month high of C$43.98.

In related news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$634,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,229,409.53. Also, Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$91,832.94. Insiders have sold 70,043 shares of company stock worth $1,157,399 over the last quarter.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

