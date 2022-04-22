Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
Shares of GLMD opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
