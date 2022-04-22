Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of GLMD opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

