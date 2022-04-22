GAP (NYSE:GPS) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday, FinViz reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on GAP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE GPS opened at $14.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GAP has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.86.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of GAP by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,589 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 51,160 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of GAP by 235.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 44,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 30,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

