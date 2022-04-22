genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Up 3.6%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38). Approximately 3,369,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,276,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.36).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of £26.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.18.

In other genedrive news, insider Matthew Fowler sold 86,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23), for a total transaction of £15,652.26 ($20,364.64).

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small polymerase chain reaction, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

