General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,294,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in General Electric by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 13,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,671,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.31.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.