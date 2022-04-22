Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

GJNSY stock remained flat at $$23.84 during trading on Friday. 41 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $26.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA provides general insurance and pension products in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

