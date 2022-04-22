Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Indemnity Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GBLI opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.23. Global Indemnity Group has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

