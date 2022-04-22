Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.34

Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.34 and traded as high as $2.60. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 535,467 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Globus Maritime alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34.

Globus Maritime ( NASDAQ:GLBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the third quarter worth $31,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.