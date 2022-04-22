Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Increased to C$2.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FOOD. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$2.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$178.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.32. Goodfood Market has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$10.89.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

