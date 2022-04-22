Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.
Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08.
Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
