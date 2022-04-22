Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Grab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

Grab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.