Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $50.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.35. Greene County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.69 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 36.92% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $30,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 50.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 48,200.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

