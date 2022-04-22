Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $167.58

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.58 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.08). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 163.50 ($2.13), with a volume of 1,057 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of £135.26 million and a P/E ratio of -125.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 158.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Gresham Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

