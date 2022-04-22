GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.71.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

