GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $101.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.71.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter.
About GSI Technology (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.
