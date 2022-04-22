Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $10,687.95 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $10,687.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,435.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HAE opened at $56.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 39.7% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 408,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,863,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 190,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

