Harbor Advisory Corp MA Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.7% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.