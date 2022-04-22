HARD Protocol Price Hits $0.90 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (HARD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046344 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.09 or 0.07486581 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00037465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,522.60 or 1.00094625 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.