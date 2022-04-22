Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Harrow Health’s earnings. Harrow Health reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harrow Health will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harrow Health.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 28,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $192,759.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,363,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HROW traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.76. 197,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,366. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $182.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Harrow Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and DEXYCU for the treatment of post-operative inflammation. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harrow Health (HROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.