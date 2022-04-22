Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks bought 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,927,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,203,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hasbro by 35.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,400,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,139,000 after buying an additional 628,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.93. 1,318,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,239. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.05. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

