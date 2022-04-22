HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.25 price objective on the stock.
EMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMX Royalty from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded EMX Royalty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
EMX opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.67.
About EMX Royalty (Get Rating)
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.
