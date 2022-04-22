Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 101.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.0%.

HCSG stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,073 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40,625 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCSG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.70.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

