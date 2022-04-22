Helmet.insure (HELMET) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for about $0.0366 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $151,820.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Helmet.insure Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,679,854 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

