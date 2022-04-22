Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 10,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 103,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$106.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22.

Get Highland Copper alerts:

Highland Copper Company Profile (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.