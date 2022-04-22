Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 10,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 103,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$106.77 million and a P/E ratio of 3.22.
Highland Copper Company Profile (CVE:HI)
