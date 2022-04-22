Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Highwoods Properties has a payout ratio of 156.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Highwoods Properties to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.4%.

HIW traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $43.92. 31,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,671. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $48.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 133.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

