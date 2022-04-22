Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Holcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Holcim from CHF 58 to CHF 54 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.83.

Shares of Holcim stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Holcim has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.68.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

