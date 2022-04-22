Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

