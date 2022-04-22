Hydra Tops One Day Trading Volume of $414,279.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for about $7.85 or 0.00019877 BTC on exchanges. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $67.58 million and $414,279.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 18,465,236 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

