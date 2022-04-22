Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HRNNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of HRNNF stock opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

