Iconic Token Reaches Market Cap of $3.64 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $16,240.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.21 or 0.07469571 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000173 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00039929 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,561.35 or 1.00028734 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

