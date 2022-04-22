Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Cut to $202.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $202.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $235.50.

NYSE ITW opened at $208.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $195.25 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

