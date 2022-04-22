Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $69,201.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMRX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.81. 10,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,107. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.77.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

